U.S. hits 9 million Covid-19 cases less than a week before Election Day

In other coronavirus news: Minnesota, Ohio, Kansas, South Dakota set records, and Blacks are hit hardest by the downturn.
Cody Tupen, a firefighter with the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority, performs a nose swab Covid-19 test on Nancy Backus, the mayor of Auburn, Wash., at a Covid-19 testing site Wednesday in Auburn, south of Seattle. Ted S. Warren / AP
By Corky Siemaszko
The United States logged 9 million Covid-19 cases Thursday just hours after reporting a single-day record of 80,622 infections, the latest NBC News tally showed.
It was the first time the U.S. had crossed the 80,000-case threshold since the start of the pandemic and the third time in a week that a daily case record was broken, the data showed.
The 996 Covid-19 deaths reported Wednesday raised the national death toll to nearly 230,000, the most in the world, according to the Johns Hopkins University Covid-19 dashboard.
The dire development came with Election Day less than a week away and as President Donald Trump insists repeatedly on the campaign trail that "we are rounding the turn" on the pandemic. Read more >>