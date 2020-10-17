U.S. authorities say top Mexico official helped smuggle drugs to America

Mexico's General Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda speaks during an official reception in Mexico City April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo
Stefanie Dazio
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mexico’s former defense secretary helped smuggle thousands of kilograms of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana into the United States in exchange for bribes, according to court documents unsealed Friday.
Gen. Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda, 72, acted on behalf of the H-2 cartel while defense secretary from 2012 to 2018 under former President Enrique Pena Nieto, authorities said.
Thousands of intercepted Blackberry messages show the general ensured military operations were not conducted against the cartel, and that operations were initiated against rivals, according to prosecutors. Cienfuegos allegedly introduced cartel leaders to other corrupt Mexican officials.