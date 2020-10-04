Up to a million sharks could be killed to produce coronavirus vaccine

Charlotte Becquart
Cornwall Live
There are fears that up to a million sharks could be killed in the race to produce a coronavirus vaccine.
Squalene, made from shark liver oil, is often used in vaccines to boost efficacy.
Shark Allies, a non-profit organisation dedicated to the conservation of sharks and rays, said using shark squalene would be "short-sighted", "unpredictable" and "unsustainable".
The campaign group has created an online petition for scientists to "stop using sharks in COVID-19 vaccine and use existing sustainable options" instead.