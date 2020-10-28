Union In Talks With Zns Over Handling Of Virus Case

By DENISE MAYCOCK
Tribune Freeport Reporter
dmaycock@tribunemedia.net
THE Bahamas Communications and Public Officers Union is in discussion with ZNS management in Grand Bahama over the handling of an incident there when an employee became ill at work and later tested positive with COVID-19.
BCPOU president Dino Rolle told The Tribune on Monday that the union is speaking with management with a view to resolving any differences and concerns the union and employees might have regarding such matters.
Asked yesterday if he was satisfied with the way things were handled at the ZNS Freeport office, Mr Rolle said: “Well, certainly there are some things that the corporation could be doing differently and we are having that conversation with management in that regard.
“We are in dialogue with them, and until such time as we are able to resolve those differences and concerns of the union and employees would have, it may not be proper for me to preempt that by speaking about it to the media. Let’s give management an opportunity to address those things.”
Mr Rolle confirmed that he had spoken to the deputy general manager at ZNS in Freeport just after he had learned there was the possibility of a case. Read more >>