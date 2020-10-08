Unexplained Ecological Disaster in Russia Kills Scores of Marine Life

Khalaktyrsky beach in the eastern Russian city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy in 2018. Yuri Smityuk / TASS / Getty Images
Deutsche Welle
Charli Shield
EcoWatch
Local authorities in the eastern Russian city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy have been warning people against visiting the nearby Khalaktyrsky beach, after surfers complained of partially losing their eyesight and experiencing headaches, fevers and nausea when venturing into the water.
"I noticed the ocean had a strange taste and didn't smell like it usually does. My eyes hurt, I had a dry, scratchy throat and my body itched horribly," Anton Morozov, founder of local surfing school, Snowave, told DW.
He and his team first noticed their symptoms in early September, but didn't associate them with the ocean until later in the month, when they reported them to the authorities.
Since then, images of dead octopuses, seals, sea urchins and starfish littered along the beach have been shared on social media, with some beachgoers saying dead fish look as if they have been boiled.