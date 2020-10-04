UK coronavirus cases almost double previous 24-hour record

Lorraine King, Eve Watson
Cornwall Live
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases has sky-rocketed to 12,872 in the past 24 hours.
This is nearly double the previous 24 hour record.
The previous record was 7,143 also recorded during the second wave of the deadly bug.
Deaths in all settings have gone up by 49 to a total of 42,317.
The figures are usually released daily by the Department of Health on its website at 4pm but today they were not made public until 8.45pm.
The figures are partly a result of a data backlog from the last week that have all been added at once - causing a jump in cases from yesterday. Read more >>