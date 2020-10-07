U.B Wins 2020 Ellucian Impact Award

ZNS Bahamas
University of The Bahamas’ (UB’s) digital revolution has earned the institution the Ellucian Impact Award, an international award which recognizes higher education institutions that best harness the power of technology to solve challenges, operate more efficiently and enhance the student experience.
The award from Ellucian, a leading provider of software and services for higher education systems around the globe, acknowledges the transformation brought about with the implementation of the Banner system at UB.
Five other institutions also received the Ellucian Impact Award, announced during the Ellucian Live Online event held on Tuesday, 6th October. Each institution is also receiving a $25,000 grant. Read more >>