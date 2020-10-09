Trump's rejection of virtual format puts future of debates in question

Dan Merica, Kevin Bohn and Chandelis Duster, CNN
Washington (CNN) - Donald Trump's decision to walk away from the next presidential debate because it was set to be held virtually has thrown the future of all debates between the President and Democratic nominee Joe Biden into question, putting even more focus on how Trump's positive coronavirus diagnosis is altering his reelection bid.
After the Commission on Presidential Debates announced that the debate on October 15 would be held virtually due to coronavirus concerns, Trump told Fox Business that he was "not going to waste my time on a virtual debate."
"I am not going to do a virtual debate," said Trump. Read more >>