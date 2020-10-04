Trump leaves hospital suite for photo op drive-by in motorcade amid crowds of supporters

Oliver O'Connell
Independent
Donald Trump left Walter Reed Medical Centre for a photo op on Sunday evening , driving by his supporters lining the street outside in a slow-moving motorcade.
Seconds before he appeared, the president posted a new video to Twitter in which he praised the medical staff and promised a surprise for the crowd who had gathered outside the hospital in Maryland, where he was admitted on Friday to be treated for the coronavirus.
The president, wearing what appeared to be a cloth mask, was then seen in the back of a slow-moving black SUV, waving to the assembled crowds.