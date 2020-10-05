Trump criticized by medical experts after leaving hospital to drive by supporters

Trump on Sunday briefly left his hospital room at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he is being treated for Covid-19.
President Trump waves at supporters during motorcade.
Lauren Egan
NBC News
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Sunday briefly left his hospital room at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he is being treated for Covid-19, to drive past a group of supporters, a move medical experts and Democrats swiftly criticized as "insanity."
The president posted a video to his Twitter account around 5:15 p.m. announcing that he would "pay a little surprise to some of the great patriots that we have out on the street." A few minutes later, the presidential motorcade slowly drove by the perimeter of the hospital, where a crowd had been gathering since Friday night. Trump was seen through the window of an SUV waving and wearing what appeared to be a cloth mask, as opposed to a more protective N95 mask.
The president does not travel anywhere without Secret Service protection, and Sunday's drive was no exception. At least two other people can be seen in the car with Trump. Read more >>