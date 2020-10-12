Tourist returns stolen artefacts from Pompeii 'after suffering curse'

Canadian woman sends back pilfered ceramics, blaming them for years of bad luck.
Visitors walk across the archeological site of Pompeii at the foot of Mount Vesuvius. Photograph: Tiziana Fabi/AFP/Getty Images
Angela Giuffrida
The Guardian
A tourist who pilfered fragments from the ancient city of Pompeii 15 years ago has returned the artefacts, claiming they were “cursed”.
The Canadian woman, identified only as Nicole, sent a package containing two mosaic tiles, parts of an amphora and a piece of ceramics to a travel agent in Pompeii, in southern Italy, alongside a letter of confession.
Nicole, who was in her early 20s when she visited Pompeii’s archaeological park in 2005, blamed the theft for a run of misfortune that she had suffered in the years since, including having breast cancer twice and experiencing financial hardship.
“Please, take them back, they bring bad luck,” she wrote. Read more >>