Tiger Woods' Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic

Kyle Porter
CBS Sports
There is now one fewer opportunity to see Tiger Woods in 2020 than there was this time last week. Tiger's 2020 Hero World Challenge -- scheduled for December in the Bahamas -- was canceled this week because of the COVID-19 pandemic. While it is a tiny field of players, the event normally provides a pretty great mid-winter viewing experience as 18 of the best players in the world engage in a fun four-day event in spectacular conditions.
Woods plays host to the event every year and normally plays in it as well. Past champions since it moved to Albany Golf Course five years ago include Bubba Watson, Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama and Henrik Stenson. Here is the official announcement from the Tiger Woods' TGR Foundation. Read more >>