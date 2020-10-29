'There's no way to sugarcoat it': COVID-19 cases are surging; one American dies every 107 seconds

John Bacon
USA TODAY
The U.S. set a record this week for new coronavirus cases over a seven-day period with more than 500,000 infections. An American is testing positive every 1.2 seconds.
Daily deaths are also climbing – one of us is dying every 107 seconds, according to Johns Hopkins data.
And daily hospitalizations have been rising steadily for more than a month, from 28,608 on Sept. 20 to more than 44,000 on Tuesday.
"There's no way to sugarcoat it: We are facing an urgent crisis, and there is an imminent risk to you, your family members, your friends, your neighbors and the people you care about," said Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, whose state is seeing one of the nation's worst outbreaks. Read more >>