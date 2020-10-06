There’s a new way to accurately predict who might die from COVID-19

By Yoni Heisler, BGR
One of the more peculiar aspects of the coronavirus is that it impacts people in completely different ways. Whereas one person might test positive and exhibit no symptoms whatsoever, another person might experience symptoms that some recovered patients have likened to living through hell. What’s more, men seem to be at higher risk than women, and children seem to be unaffected by the virus entirely. Suffice it to say, it took medical professionals some time to fully understand the extent to which the coronavirus can impact different groups of people.
It has since been established that adults with existing comorbidities like chronic cardiac disease, diabetes, pulmonary disease, kidney disease, and asthma are far more likely to ensure severe coronavirus symptoms than others.
Taking things a step further, researchers from Mount Sinai back in September revealed that there are various markers that can be tested to help physicians more accurately determine which patients are likely to bear the full brunt of the coronavirus and, in turn, treat them accordingly.
The researchers specifically found that when two proteins — IL-6 and TNF-a — are found in a patient’s bloodstream at elevated levels, they’re more likely to die from the coronavirus than others. Read more >>