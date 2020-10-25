The world needs Covid-19 vaccines. It may also be overestimating their power

Hyacinth Empinado/STAT
Helen Branswell
StatNews
With a little luck and a lot of science, the world might in the not-too-distant future get vaccines against Covid-19. But those vaccines won’t necessarily prevent all or even most infections.
In the public imagination, vaccines are often seen effectively as cure-alls, like inoculations against measles.
Rather than those vaccines, however, the Covid-19 vaccines in development may be more like those that protect against influenza — reducing the risk of contracting the disease, and of experiencing severe symptoms should infection occur, a number of experts told STAT. Read more >>