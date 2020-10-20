The View From My Window: (Finding Beauty In Your Own Backyard) Paperback by Winston D. Munnings
Published by Gatekeeper Press (Copyright 2020), The View from My Window (Finding Beauty In Your Own Backyard) is the end product of a 2010 self-assignment about photographing backyard birds at a South Florida residence.
This year-long undertaking had been a long-lasting desire of the photographer (Winston D. Munnings) to erect a bird feeder in his backyard so he can capture images of birds as they fly in for a snack.
What started out simply as a fun project with wine, cheese and hot chicken wings around happy hour time, has instead mushroomed into a guidebook for capturing stunning pictures of birds at an inconsequential backyard bird feeder … or, to put it another way, A Guidebook to Bird Feeder Photography.
Available on Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble, IndieBound