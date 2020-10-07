The Science-Backed Plan to Distribute a Covid-19 Vaccine

Experts who designed the plan took equity concerns to heart. Credit: Kilito Chan / Getty Images
Yasmin Tayag
Medium Coronavirus Blog
Once a Covid-19 vaccine is proven safe and effective, the next step will be distributing it to the people who need it most urgently. Opinions differ on who — and how — to prioritize, on both a national and an international level. On Friday, a committee from the U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine released its report outlining a science-backed plan to distribute a vaccine throughout the United States. Its strategy, notably, puts an emphasis on equitable distribution.
“Inequities in health have always existed, but at this moment there is an awakening to the power of racism, poverty, and bias in amplifying the health and economic pain and hardship imposed by this pandemic,” said committee co-chair Helene Gayle in a statement. The plan consists of four phases, organized by priority groups. Read more >>