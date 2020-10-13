The National Art Gallery of The Bahamas - NAGB Newsletter - October 13th, 2020

|
naturesPULSE features
virtual tours of the flora and sculptures in NAGB’s Art Park. The
sculpture garden exhibition offers an outlet for rest, respite, and
meditation. The naturesPULSE virtual exhibition welcomes you to join
NAGB for virtual flora walks which feature sixteen plants indigenous to
The Bahamas. Additionally, sculptures from NAGB’s outdoor collection are
featured in our virtual sculpture garden walks. When combined, the arts
and botany in the NAGB Art Park help to communicate the history and
culture of The Bahamas. This virtual exhibition serves as a sanctuary of
reflection that honours Bahamian sculptors and public art.
Artists include: Antonius Roberts, Wellington Bridgewater, Drew Weech,
Katrina Cartwright, Nick Austin, Tyrone Ferguson, John Panza, Alex
Timchula, and Netica "Nettie" Symonette.
Join us on October 16th for the launch of our virtual Sculpture Walks and on November 16th for our Virtual Flora Walks.
Curated by Richardo Barrett and Curatorial Support by Amaani Hepburn and Tiera Ndlovu.