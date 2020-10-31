The Internet Is Convinced Donald Trump Brought Out A Fake Melania Trump Body Double To His Latest Rally

Jorge Alonso
We’re only a few days out from the Presidential election and the fake Melania Trump conspiracy theory is making the rounds again.
Over the weekend, a photo of Melania sitting inside a helicopter with Donald Trump went viral because people were convinced it was a stunt double traveling with the President instead of Melania herself
On Friday, a video of Melania kissing the President at a rally led to questions from the Internet because not only did Melania look unrecognizable on stage, but she’s never really been affectionate with the President in the past. Read more >>