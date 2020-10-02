The Government Of The Bahamas Introduces New Travel And Testing Protocols Designed To Eliminate The Need To Quarantine

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation
NASSAU, Bahamas, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Islands of The Bahamas remains committed to welcoming visitors to its shores and providing an exceptional tropical vacation coupled with our world famous warm and friendly hospitality, while, responsibly enforcing public health and safety measures to protect residents and visitors alike.
While October 15 is still set for the reopening of the tourism sector, until October 31 all incoming visitors must "Vacation in Place" for 14 days or the duration of stay, whichever is shorter, which means limiting the vacation experience to the grounds and amenities of a traveler's hotel or accommodations. Beginning November 1, The Bahamas will remove the mandatory "Vacation in Place" requirement for all visitors, returning citizens and residents thereby, enabling everyone to move about and explore the destination beyond the confines of their hotel or other accommodations. Read more >>