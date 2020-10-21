The coronavirus pandemic has caused nearly 300,000 more deaths than expected in a typical year

A nurse tends to a patient with covid-19 in Stamford, Conn., in April, when deaths were peaking. (John Moore/Getty Images)
Lenny Bernstein
Washington Post
The coronavirus pandemic has left about 299,000 more people dead in the United States than would be expected in a typical year, two-thirds of them from covid-19 and the rest from other causes, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday.
The CDC said the novel coronavirus, which causes covid-19, has taken a disproportionate toll on Latinos and Blacks, as previous analyses have noted. But the CDC also found, surprisingly, that it has struck 25- to 44-year-olds very hard: Their “excess death” rate is up 26.5 percent over previous years, the largest change for any age group.
It is not clear whether that spike is caused by the shift in covid-19 deaths toward younger people between May and August or deaths from other causes, the CDC said. Read more >>