The Bahamas Is Launching New Travel and Testing Protocols for Visitors

The Bahamas is set to launch a new set of travel and testing protocols that would remove the country’s existing mandatory quarantine for visitors.
Beginning Nov. 1, The Bahamas will remove the mandatory “vacation in place” requirements for all visitors, “enabling everyone to move about and explore the destination beyond the confines of their hotel or other accommodations,” the Ministry of Tourism said in a statement.
The new protocols will require visitors, returning citizens and residents to obtain a negative result on an RT-PCR swab test no more than seven (7) days prior to their travel of The Bahamas.
In addition, all travelers will take a rapid antigen test upon arrival in The Bahamas — and then again 96 hours after arrival in The Bahamas. (Children under 10 will be exempt from the antigen test requirement).