The Bahamas hits 5,000 COVID cases over holiday weekend

Death toll at 108
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Health officials confirmed 85 additional COVID-19 cases in the country yesterday, taking the number of cases in The Bahamas to 5,163.
Of the new cases, 76 were in New Providence, four in Grand Bahama, three in Abaco, and two in Eleuthera.
The Ministry of Health also confirmed the death of an 86 year-old man of New Providence on October 11 and two non-COVID related deaths.
The number of COVID deaths now stands at 108 with another 14 deaths under investigation.
