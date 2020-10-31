Saturday, October 31, 2020

Texas Supreme Court Weighing Whether To Throw Out More Than 100,000 Drive-Thru Votes

 
An election worker accepts a mail-in ballot from a voter at drive-thru mail ballot drop off site at NRG Stadium on Oct. 7, 2020 in Houston. (Photo by Go Nakamura/Getty Images)

Nicholas Reimann
Forbes

A lawsuit filed by a Republican legislator in Texas and three other members of the GOP is asking the court to invalidate more than 117,000 drive-thru votes that have been cast in Harris County, a challenge the Supreme Court of Texas has asked the county to file a response to, indicating that at least one justice on the court seems to be seriously considering the challenge.

The plaintiffs argue that Harris County’s expansion of drive-thru voting sites amounts to an illegal expansion of curbside voting.  Read more >>
Posted by at
Labels: , , ,