Texas Supreme Court Weighing Whether To Throw Out More Than 100,000 Drive-Thru Votes

An election worker accepts a mail-in ballot from a voter at drive-thru mail ballot drop off site at NRG Stadium on Oct. 7, 2020 in Houston. (Photo by Go Nakamura/Getty Images)
Nicholas Reimann
Forbes
A lawsuit filed by a Republican legislator in Texas and three other members of the GOP is asking the court to invalidate more than 117,000 drive-thru votes that have been cast in Harris County, a challenge the Supreme Court of Texas has asked the county to file a response to, indicating that at least one justice on the court seems to be seriously considering the challenge.
The plaintiffs argue that Harris County’s expansion of drive-thru voting sites amounts to an illegal expansion of curbside voting. Read more >>