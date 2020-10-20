Tank Williams, ultimate ambassador, trains world female boxing champion

BAHAMAS/DENMARK CONNECTION – Bahamian Heavyweight Champion and former multi-regional title holder Sherman “Tank” Williams (right), pictured with Denmark’s Sarah Mahfoud (left). Williams is training her for a big world title fight in December.
Sherman “Tank” Williams is the ultimate sports ambassador for his country, the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.
A multiple global regional champion, who is the heavyweight boxing king of The Bahamas, Williams, the Grand Bahamian native, has branched out his profile to include being the trainer for female boxing champion, Sarah Mahfoud, of Denmark.
Williams is preparing Mahfoud to meet multiple champion Amanda Serrano of Puerto Rico on Friday, December 11, in Las Vegas. Currently, and in his case, for over a decade now, Williams has been prominent in carrying the Bahamian boxing banner across the world. Particularly at this moment in time, when Bahamian boxing is at one of its lowest points, it is primarily because of Williams, along with middleweight Taureano Johnson, and the Commonwealth Boxing Council (CBC), that our country has some level of world professional ring recognition.
Former CBC Super Middleweight Champion Jermain Mackey has long gone under the radar; Meacher Major and Edner Cherry are retired. Williams, who continues with his long fistic career; Johnson who is trailing a world middleweight title fight; and the CBC which projects Bahamian boxing along with other Commonwealth of Nations’ members, are indeed, collectively the main ingredient for professional boxing in The Bahamas. Hopefully in the not too distant future, other Bahamians will rise to the status achieved by the aforementioned, or perhaps beyond.
For now, though, Williams is definitely carrying a big share of the load in ensuring a Bahamian flavor in world professional boxing. His outreach into training on a major scale does a lot to enhance Bahamian boxing in Europe. A much-sought after sparring partner, Williams continues also, to try and entice noted boxers to take him on. The fact that he is not the usual veteran stepping-stone opponent, causes rising fighters and established ones, to avoid him. Read more >>