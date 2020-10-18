Sunday Short: THE CURE Short Film - 36 mins.

The Cure 2020 - In the near future, a mysterious virus has taken over a large portion of the world's population. Upon contamination, it kills the host within a day. There is no permanent cure, only a temporary serum that resets every 24 hours. Special forces mercenary Noah's young daughter is one of the infected. When a permanent cure is stolen from a top-secret lab by a mysterious terrorist organization, Noah is recruited to retrieve it and ultimately save his daughter's life. What starts as an already dangerous mission turns into a deathtrap. via: TheCure/YouTube