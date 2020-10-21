Study links CBD to peptide that helps protect lungs from COVID-19

Brittany A. Roston
SlashGear
A newly published study links CBD, a non-psychoactive cannabinoid found in cannabis, with a significant increase in a peptide that may help protect the lungs of COVID-19 patients from damage. The findings come from the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, where researchers found that CBD may help reduce the deadly cytokine storm that has claims many COVID-19 patients’ lives.
Respiratory disease COVID-19 may, in severe cases, cause an issue often referred to as ‘cytokine storm,’ which is a severe immune reaction that damages the body’s own tissues and cells rather than just the virus. For COVID-19 patients, a cytokine storm can result in permanent lung damage and often leads to death.
According to the new study, CBD may help protect against this damage by boosting apelin, a peptide that reduces inflammation and, most notably, has been found to drop significantly before a cytokine storm. Earlier this summer, the researchers used an adult respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) model to link CBD with reduced inflammation, increased oxygen, and lesser lung damage. Read more >>