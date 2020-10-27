St. Pete native to paddleboard more than 400 miles from Tampa Bay area to Bahamas

Nicholas Holzerland raising money for foster kids.
St. Pete native Nicholas Holzerland will solo paddleboard more than 400 miles to the Bahamas to raise money for foster children.
Sean Daly
ABC Action News
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nicholas Holzerland is about to take a very long trip for a very good cause.
The 23-year-old St. Pete native embarks on a 400-plus-mile solo paddleboard journey Tuesday as a way to raise money for foster children at the Crossroads Hope Academy.
"I prefer to do things alone with nature," says Holzerland. "I want to be with it and grow with it and eat off the land."
Holzerland will paddle from the Peace River in Bartow, down the southwest coast of Florida, to the Bahamas. He hopes to make the journey — alone, on a catamaran-style paddleboard — in three to four weeks. Read more >>