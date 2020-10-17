Small business lenders ready to fund hemp in The Bahamas

(MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)
By Chester Robards
NASSAU, Bahamas — Lenders in the micro, small and medium-sized business space are ready to fund businesses in the hemp and marijuana industries, as long as nothing pertaining to the businesses are on a 'do not fund' list.
Executive director of the Access Accelerator/Small Business Development Centre (SBDC) Davinia Grant, who was a speaker during an Abaco Business Outlook webinar yesterday, said the process of determining what those industries could mean to the economy has already started. She added that when the government opens the economy up to development in those sectors, the SBDC will be prepared to fund viable businesses in that space.