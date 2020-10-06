Senior Pentagon leadership quarantining after exposure to coronavirus

By Barbara Starr and Zachary Cohen, CNN
(CNN) - The top US general, Gen. Mark Milley, and several members of the Pentagon's senior leadership are quarantining after a top Coast Guard official tested positive for coronavirus, several US defense officials tell CNN.
The Vice Commandant of the US Coast Guard, Adm. Charles Ray, tested positive on Monday.
"On Monday, the Vice Commandant of the Coast Guard, Admiral Charles Ray, tested positive for COVID-19. He was tested the same day, after feeling mild symptoms over the weekend," the Coast Guard said in a statement Tuesday.
"The Coast Guard is following established policies for COVID, per CDC guidelines, to include quarantine and contact tracing. According to CDC guidelines, any Coast Guard personnel that were in close contact will also quarantine. In accordance with established Coast Guard COVID policies, Admiral Ray will be quarantining from home," the statement said.
Ray recently attended several meetings at the Pentagon in secure areas with members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.