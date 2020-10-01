Seas of Tranquility

Private yacht charters refine the art of social distancing.
David Yeskel
Business Travellers USA
In recent years, upmarket travelers have gravitated to small-ship ocean and river cruising, both of which offer the sought-after combination of relative intimacy, personalized service, gourmet, prepared-to-order cuisine and soft adventure excursions. Along with per-diem fares that typically range from $700 to $1,000 per day, these voyages come with their own set of high expectations.
But with a near-total cruise industry shutdown due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, private yacht charters are conveniently filling that luxe niche, offering guests a mix of exploration and relaxation, with the added safety and security of a private yacht. Social distancing is, in essence, inherent to yachting.
And while yachts can’t offer all of the public areas and features found on small, ocean-going or river cruise vessels, they do present – after months of isolation – a viable option for families and friends to “quaranteam” by traveling together and reconnecting aboard these safe sanctuaries at sea. Vessel capacity varies by company, but the yachts typically accommodate from 8 to 12 guests on worldwide voyages ranging from 3 to 15 days. Read more >>