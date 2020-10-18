Scientists worry as more Americans say they’ll refuse COVID-19 vaccine

Eric Spitznagel
New York Post
Tara Granger, 36, has worked as a nurse for two decades in Suffolk County, NY, and she and her two children have been vaccinated every year.
“Drugs are my life,” she says. “It’s what I learned in school.”
But she’s been questioning the promised upcoming vaccine for COVID-19, in large part because of what she’s witnessed firsthand about the financial incentives for vaccines.
“It scares me that I got so many free lunches and free dinners because I pushed the flu vaccine,” Granger says. “What am I going to get when I push a COVID vaccine?”
Granger got sick from the coronavirus earlier this summer and said she did “the opposite of what people said to do. I took my supplements and vitamins, and didn’t go to the hospital to be put on a ventilator and die. I was smart enough to say, ‘My immune system can fight this, I just have to find the right way to do it.’ ”
Her job will require her to recommend the COVID vaccine when it's available, but Granger said she won't personally be getting it.