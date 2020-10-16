sbe Renews Exclusive Water Partnership with Danone Waters of America Across North America and The Bahamas

Danone Waters of America's evian® Brand to Remain Preferred Water Partner Across All Global Owned and Managed sbe Properties.
NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- sbe, the leading international hospitality group that develops, manages and operates award-winning brands, today announced the continued growth of its partnership with leading beverage company, Danone Waters of America, by renewing their exclusive agreement across North America and The Bahamas. In addition, the company's spring water brand, evian, will continue to serve as sbe's preferred water provider across the brands and global properties owned and operated within the sbe portfolio. As part of this continued collaboration, Danone Waters of America will supply its award-winning evian natural spring water and naturally sourced Italian sparkling mineral water, Ferrarelle® which it distributes for in-room consumption at sbe food and beverage establishments across the globe. This collaboration, which will be incorporated into the amenity program at the majority of sbe properties, will consist of cultural activations, product launches, exclusive content and, most importantly, elevated brand experiences for sbe guests.