Sandy Sawyer remains positive regarding GB’s economic future

FN Reporter Jaimie Smith
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sawyer’s Fresh Market, Sandy Sawyer, on Wednesday, October 14, expressed optimism about the island’s economy. Sawyer was the guest speaker at the Rotary Club of Sunrise. He pointed out that despite the grim outlook of Grand Bahama’s economy at present, he is hopeful and optimistic about the island’s progress in the very near future.
Located at the intersection of Midshipman and West Beach Roads, his operation, Sawyer’s Fresh Market, is in the process of constructing a second outlet, a massive food store off Midshipman Road. The new store is primarily to service persons residing on the east end of the island. According to Sawyer, the food store is only the beginning of what the company has planned for the new location.
