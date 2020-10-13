Sands: We Need To Reset Our Strategy

Dr. Duane Sands
By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT
tsmith-cartwright@tribunemedia.net
AFTER New Providence and Abaco spent the weekend in lockdown, former Minister of Health Dr Duane Sands said the country needs a national reset to deal with the rising COVID-19 cases which are “at least twice the amount” reported.
Speaking to The Tribune in between visiting patients in hospital, Dr Sands said it is clear COVID-19 is now rampant in The Bahamas.
“We need lockdowns only to recalibrate our response,” Dr Sands said, responding to questions from this newspaper.
“It is clear that COVID-19 cases are rampant. Having reached the unfortunate 5,000 confirmed case threshold and acknowledging that the actual number of cases is at least twice that amount, we need a national reset.” Read more >>