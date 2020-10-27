Sands: Time to change course in COVID fight

Rachel Knowles
The Nassau Guardian
Declaring that The Bahamas is underperforming in the fight against COVID-19, former Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands yesterday called for “the return of participatory governance”, the construction of a modular facility to focus exclusively on infected patients, and expressed concerns over the fact that many people are being denied access to care for ailments unconnected to the coronavirus because of the strain the pandemic is placing on the nation’s healthcare system.
Sands, who cares for COVID-19 patients, said the modular facility should be built outside of Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH), and outside of Doctors Hospital “so that we can concentrate care”.
He suggested that such a facility would have around 150 beds.
“We can ask Direct Relief, we can ask some of the other NGOs to assist us in building a modular facility that’s robust where we can have an intensive care unit (ICU), operating rooms, so that we can reduce the splitting of care,” he said. Read more >>