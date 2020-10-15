Samaritan's Purse Airlifts Emergency Field Hospital To The Bahamas; Adding Critical COVID-19 Capacity As Positive Cases Continue To Rise

Samaritan's Purse is airlifting an Emergency Field Hospital to the Bahamas to provide critical COVID-19 care.
BOONE, N.C., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At the request of the Bahamian Prime Minister, Samaritan's Purse is deploying an Emergency Field Hospital to Nassau after an increase in COVID-19 cases has overwhelmed the local healthcare system. With more than 2,000 active cases across the islands, hospitals have been inundated with patients suffering from the coronavirus. Princess Margaret Hospital in Nassau is full, and they have shut down medical transfers from neighboring islands. Samaritan's Purse is coming alongside Bahamian healthcare workers, providing additional support as they continue the fight against the devastating COVID-19 virus. Read more >>