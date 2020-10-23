Russia and Iran obtained US voter data in bid to sow unrest before election, FBI warns

In rare news conference, the director of national security says Iran has sent spoofed emails to intimidate voters.
FBI warns Iran and Russia obtained voter data in election interference effort – video
Maanvi Singh
The Guardian
Russia and Iran have obtained some US voting registration information and are attempting to sow unrest in the upcoming election, the government’s national intelligence director said in a rare news conference Wednesday night.
“We have already seen Iran sending spoofed emails, designed to intimidate voters, incite social unrest and damage President Trump,” said John Ratcliffe, the director of national intelligence.
The FBI director, Chris Wray, also spoke, saying the US will impose costs on any foreign countries interfering in the 2020 US election. Read more >>