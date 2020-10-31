Rotary Club of Sunset continues electronic tablet distributions

PRESENTATION – Six students recently received electronic tablets from the Rotary Club of Sunset. Pictured standing from left to right are Kaylee Smith, Dmajio Hanna, Odel Solomon, Tavares Moss, Devin Lewis and Kendria Rolle. Seated from left to right are President-Elect, Rotary Club of Sunset Fred Sturrup, and President, Rotary Club of Sunset Nicola Rahming. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)
FN Reporter Jaimie Smith
Rotary Club of Sunset's President Nicola Rahming and President-Elect Fred Sturrup, recently continued the organization's efforts to assist deserving students with electronic devices, to further their education in this COVID-19 environment.
In the club’s latest initiative, six students were selected to receive tablets for their now online classes.
Sturrup, speaking with the recipients prior to the presentation stated: “The Rotary Club of Sunset is very proud to have been the initiators of this networking with students, given this new normal in our society, whereby electronic learning is the way to go.
“With the guidance and leadership of our president, Nicola Rahming, we thought to provide students, those in need, with electronic equipment to assist with academic goals.
“Your obligation is to utilize these tablets that you will receive today, to assist you in best learning your subjects. Keep that in mind,” Sturrup advised. Read more >>