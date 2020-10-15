Rotary Club of Freeport donates nine oxygen machines to GBHS

ROTARY DONATES TO GBHS – On Friday, October 9, the Rotary Club of Freeport made a donation of nine oxygen concentrators to Grand Bahama Health Services. Pictured from left to right are Christina Burrows; Othyneil Pinder, President, Rotary Club of Freeport; Elise Hutcheson; Sharon Williams, Administrator, GBHS; Lorine Miller, Immediate Past President, Rotary Club of Freeport; Dr. Freeman Lockhart, Medical CHief of Staff, GBHS; Betty Van Lew and Roger Pinder. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)
FN Reporter Jaimie Smith
Grand Bahama Health Services (GBHS) this past Friday, October 9, received a much-needed donation of nine oxygen concentrators, to assist in treating not only COVID-19 hospitalized patients, but all others in need of that therapy. The donation was made by the Rotary Club of Freeport, one of the five rotary clubs here in the island of Grand Bahama.
Accepting the donation on behalf of GBHS was Sharon Williams, Administrator, GBHS, who noted that the machines will indeed go a long way in providing optimum healthcare to their patients.
"As usual, the Grand Bahama Health Services is in multiple health observance mode. The month of October is known for much observance, and, in particular, this month we are celebrating cancer month and we are also celebrating the persons and their families who are afflicted with mental health challenges. We look forward to working with the community of Grand Bahama this month on these observances.