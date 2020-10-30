Retailers warn over 20,000 jobs “on the line” if curbside service continues

Natario McKenzie
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamian retailers say that they cannot continue to operate under curbside restrictions, warning that over 20,000 jobs are “on the line”.
The Bahamas Federation of Retailers (BFR) which represents over 100 local retailers said yesterday that based on previous statements by Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, retailers were hopeful that they would be allowed to reopen fully on November 1.
According to the BFR, curbside service for the majority of its members represents a mere one to 15 percent of sales.
The BFR noted that under current restrictions retailers have been at least able to cover operating costs and keep staff members employed.
Most retailers have either shut down or only permitted to offer curbside/online service for five out of the last eight months.