Researchers might’ve just solved a huge coronavirus mystery

A scientist wearing a mask and looking through the microscope in a laboratory. Image source: karn/Adobe
Chris Smith, BGR
Researchers may have discovered a previously unknown step involved in the mechanism that allows the novel coronavirus to infect cells.
Scientists have discovered that SARS-CoV-2 binds to a receptor called neuropilin-1, which is found in various places inside the human body. That connection facilitates the critical link-up between the spike protein and the ACE2 receptor.
By blocking neuropilin-1 in cell cultures, scientists were able to significantly reduce the coronavirus’s ability to infect a person. Read more >>