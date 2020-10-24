Saturday, October 24, 2020

Researchers might’ve just solved a huge coronavirus mystery

 
Researchers may have discovered a previously unknown step involved in the mechanism that allows the novel coronavirus to infect cells.

Scientists have discovered that SARS-CoV-2 binds to a receptor called neuropilin-1, which is found in various places inside the human body. That connection facilitates the critical link-up between the spike protein and the ACE2 receptor.

By blocking neuropilin-1 in cell cultures, scientists were able to significantly reduce the coronavirus’s ability to infect a person.  Read more >>

