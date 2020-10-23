Researchers Find Doubts About COVID-19 Vaccine Among People Of Color

A health worker injects a woman during clinical trials for a COVID-19 vaccine last month in Hollywood, Fla. Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Laurel Wamsley, NPR
The Food and Drug Administration is preparing for the eventual rollout of one or more COVID-19 vaccines — by identifying the concerns that some people have about taking such a vaccine.
At a meeting Thursday of experts advising the FDA on COVID-19 vaccines, the concerns of front-line workers and people of color were read aloud verbatim, highlighting the crucial project of communicating the safety and effectiveness of a vaccine in an environment of deep political distrust.
Those concerns were gathered at a series of listening sessions organized by the Reagan-Udall Foundation, a nonprofit that aims to advance the work of the FDA.
Susan Winckler, the foundation's CEO, noted that its study was rather narrow, with a focus on the role of the FDA in vaccine review and approval.
Nonetheless, participants in the sessions voiced a range of concerns: Read more >>