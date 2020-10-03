Renewing Passport by Mail; Resumption of Limited Services for U.S. Citizens

Renew your U.S. Passports by mail or in person.
U.S. Embassy in The Bahamas
Guidance on Renewing Your Passport by Mail; Resumption of Limited Routine Passport, Citizenship and Notarial Appointments.
U.S. Embassy Nassau’s American Citizen Service Unit is resuming limited appointments for U.S. citizens for passport, Consular Report of Birth Abroad, and notarial services. Please note that due to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, it is possible that the Embassy may need to modify the availability of appointments in response to any changes to health and safety conditions. Read more >>