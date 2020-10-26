Remy Cointreau Joins Brand Portfolio at Bahamian Brewery & Beverage Company

ZNS Bahamas
Remy Cointreau, one of the world’s leading brands of spirits is also now part of Bahamian Brewery & Beverage (BBB) Company’s group of extensive brands. The acquisition of the world-renowned supplier took effect in April of this year and is the latest effort by
the Brewery’s retail side, Jimmy’s Wines & Spirits, to expand its already impressive offerings of premium wines and spirits.
Since 1724, the French, family-run group has led the way in offering a variety of quality spirits to markets across the globe. “Just like the Remy Cointreau group, Bahamian Brewery & Beverage Co is a family-owned business with similar values. At the very core of our company’s foundation are terroir, people, and time,” said Remy’s Bahamas’ Business Development Manager, Keiani Thomas.
"We were attracted to Bahamian Brewery & Beverage Co because of similar values and objectives. Our goal is to work together with this dynamic team to develop the premium product offering in The Bahamas, and further increase both visibility and distribution of our brands."