RBDF Salutes First Female Entry

ZNS Bahamas
The Royal Bahamas Defence Force salutes the first group of females to enlist in the organization 35 years ago. Under the leadership of Commodore Livingstone Leon Smith, this first woman entry was allowed to enlist on 28 October 1985.
Following a group of former Police Marines who transferred, and a total of 17 all-male entries, the time had come to enlist women into the organization.The squad of 16 history-making females included: Prenell Armbrister, Shane Bain, Cheryl Bethel, Mynez Cargill, Bianca Cleare, Carolyn Douglas, Cynthia Edgecombe, Glenva Evans, Idamae Ferguson, Christine Gibson, Marsha Grant, Gaye Major, Julianna Major, Aura Pratt, Joan Thompson and Verna Wood.