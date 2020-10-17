R. Kelly was beaten in jail while 'no one raised a finger,' attorneys say

Omar Jimenez, Sonia Moghe
CNN
(CNN) - In a new court filing Friday, attorneys for the singer R. Kelly claim video shows no one at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago, where Kelly is being held, "raised a finger" until an inmate who attacked him was "well into beating Kelly" in late August.
A Bureau of Prisons report says a prison employee ordered the attacker to stop and deployed pepper spray.
Kelly's attorneys claim the video shows the attacker "roamed a great distance within the MCC before carrying out that act, without any opposition. It is undisputed that, as a result, Mr. Kelly has suffered significant physical and psychological injuries." Read more >>