Programs developed to offset challenges, says Agriculture Minister

Freeport News
Michael Pintard, Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources said that his ministry is has developed a series of programs to offset some of the challenges being experienced by our citizenry.
In his national report Thursday (October 8), the minister noted that the threat of disruption in food supplies and potential for drying up of resources needed to import food created tremendous anxiety for many Bahamians.
Following is the minister’s report in its entirety:
"It is a privilege on this occasion to present a report to the nation on the initiatives and performance of the Ministry of Agriculture and Marines Resources since the onset of the COVID-19 Pandemic. We are acutely aware of the hardship being experienced by a large segment of our society and my Ministry has developed a series of programs to offset some of the challenges being experienced by our citizenry. The threat of hunger and loss of income due to the downturn in the economy guided our considerations during this crisis. Read more >>