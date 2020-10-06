Prison Chief Murphy Has Covid-19 Virus

Commissioner of the Department of Correctional Services Charles Murphy.
By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
lrolle@tribunemedia.net
COMMISSIONER of the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services Charles Murphy has tested positive for COVID-19.
National Security Minister Marvin Dames made the revelation during his ministry’s press conference yesterday, where he also provided statistical data on COVID’s impact on the law enforcement agencies.
In the agencies, Mr Dames said 354 workers have tested positive for the virus to date, with nearly 700 placed in quarantine. There has also been one COVID-19 related death recorded, he added, which is attached to the Royal Bahamas Police Force.
Of the confirmed cases, the RBPF accounts for 165, inclusive of officers and civilian staff, while the Royal Bahamas Defence Force accounts for 183.
Meanwhile at BDCS, Mr Dames said there have been two confirmed cases recorded among inmates.
This comes after Commissioner Murphy told The Tribune on September 20 that he had no reports of inmates testing positive for the virus at the time as he hit out at concerns from correctional officers about their safety at the facility.
However, yesterday, Mr Dames clarified that the first case was confirmed in August, adding the second was confirmed a month later.