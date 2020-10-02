President Trump heading to Walter Reed hospital hours after COVID-19 diagnosis

Courtney Subramanian, David Jackson
USA TODAY
WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump was headed to the hospital Friday after he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, raising fresh questions about the president's health.
Trump, 74, was going to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, in what aides said was a precautionary move. Officials said they expected him to be there for a few days.
Trump was expected to travel by helicopter to the hospital, which is about 9 miles away from the White House.
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the president "remains in good spirits, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day."
"Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days. President Trump appreciates the outpouring of support for both he and the First Lady," she added. Read more >>